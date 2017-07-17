Premiere: PBSM - 'Dance Floor'

Danish duo PBSM have always wanted to bring opposites together.

Whether that's light and dark, sweet and sour, triumph and tragedy, their songwriting hinges on a crucial dichotomy.

New single 'Dance Floor' is the epitome of this - crafted in Berlin, it's a psych-heavy juggernaut that ripples with sonic paranoia.

It's also a percussive jam, with the 'Dance Floor' in the title being a literal expression of the rhythmic engine that pushes PBSM onwards.

Film company Mellow COW got involved, and reached out to all-American dancer (and Boston Marathon bombing survivor) Adrianne Haslet.

They explain: “We reached out to American dancer Adrianne Haslet to hear if she by any chance would consider flying out to star in our music video. Which she did. And since being told that there was a one in a million chance of ever dancing again after she lost her leg in 2013 she has been struggling to get back to the dance floor - determined to beat the odds. Which she did.”

The results are beautiful - a genuinely inspiring experience, a lesson on how to overcome the odds.

