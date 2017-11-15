Premiere: PBR Streetgang - 'Late Night Party Line'

Club figures Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe have long developed a united partnership as PBR Streetgang.

The pair have been creating music and visual art together for almost a decade now, but the time is right for their debut album.

'Late Night Party Line' is an exuberent concoction, fusion disco with house, funk, and a lot more.

Says Bonar: "This album is a reflection of music we love, love to play and has influenced us. It's been really interesting to make something that gives you a full hour listening experience."

Compatriot Tom adds: "We'd been talking about making an album for a while, so when we started the process in the studio we quickly found our flow and everything came together naturally. Making the album was simply a lot of fun - I hope people can feel that!"

Out on Januart 26th (pre-order LINK ), the album is preceded by the uproarious title cut, named in honour of that soaring Loletta Holloway sample.

A real party track, it's vinyl release back in August is now coupled with a dazzling new video. Tune in now.

Catch PBR Streetgang at the following shows:

December

1 London Fabric

2 Berlin Renate

14 Bristol Love Inn

15 Leeds HiFi

27 Manchester Hidden

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.