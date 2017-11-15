Premiere: PBR Streetgang - 'Late Night Party Line'

Club figures Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe have long developed a united partnership as PBR Streetgang.
The pair have been creating music and visual art together for almost a decade now, but the time is right for their debut album.
'Late Night Party Line' is an exuberent concoction, fusion disco with house, funk, and a lot more.
Says Bonar: "This album is a reflection of music we love, love to play and has influenced us. It's been really interesting to make something that gives you a full hour listening experience."
Compatriot Tom adds: "We'd been talking about making an album for a while, so when we started the process in the studio we quickly found our flow and everything came together naturally. Making the album was simply a lot of fun - I hope people can feel that!"
Out on Januart 26th (pre-order LINK), the album is preceded by the uproarious title cut, named in honour of that soaring Loletta Holloway sample.
A real party track, it's vinyl release back in August is now coupled with a dazzling new video. Tune in now.
Catch PBR Streetgang at the following shows:
December
1 London Fabric
2 Berlin Renate
14 Bristol Love Inn
15 Leeds HiFi
27 Manchester Hidden
