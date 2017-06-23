Premiere: Paul Steel - 'Music Makes Me Feel So Alone'

Paul Steel is nothing if not ambitious.

Crafting baroque, eccentric nuggets of pop-laden whimsy, new album 'Carousel Kites' clocks in at 15 (count 'em...) songs.

So, he's decided to break it down a bit. The record will be released as three separate chunks, digital EPs containing five songs each.

The first EP drops on May 11th, the second on June 8th, with the full project arriving voia Raygun on July 13th (pre-order LINK ).

Ahead of the first EP's incoming arrival Paul Steel has prepared a video for lead single Music Makes Me Feel So Alone', a beautifully bittersweet composition.

The hand drawn visuals were crafted by Paul's good friend and frequent collaborator Tom Heron from The Xcerts, who illustrated each song on the album.

Entrancing fare, you can check it out below.

