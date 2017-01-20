Premiere: Paradise - 'Goodbye 21st Century'

Two guys walk into a bar in Oslo and form a band.

But no, it's not a joke. Musicians Robert McVey and Sivert Høyem know of one another's work, their spells with artists both famous and neglected, but neither had really explored the possibility of a collaboration.

Once the drinks started flowing, though, so too did the ideas - by the end of the night Paradise had formed.

Scorched psych rock with a modern twist, the band fuse classic ideas with a new energy, a renewed sense of purpose.

John Agnello steered the production on the group's debut EP, out now via Clouds Hill.

Lead cut 'Goodbye 21st Century' is fast becoming their calling card, with Paradise now ready to share the full visuals.

Every bit as emphatically infectious as the music itself, you can check out the video below.

Catch Paradise at London's 100 Club on November 21st.

