Premiere: Paddy Mulcahy - 'Krieks'

Irish-born Paddy Mulcahy came to make his home in Montreal, a hub for left field and experimental arts.

Since then, his work has broadened considerably, throwing himself into idea after idea.

New EP 'From Water' arrives on May 5th, matching neo-classical composition against shattered electronics.

A bewitching return, its enigmatic air is riddled with moments of austere yet undeniably beautiful melody.

Moving new piece 'Kriefs' airs through Clash, and it's a wonderful return; a slow-moving, absorbing work that feels like an aural photograph.

The voice of Qristina Brooke is sampled from a cassette loop, and this mixture of distorted analogue sounds and digital effects makes for gripping listening.

Tune in now.

