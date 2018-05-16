Premiere: Our Krypton Son - 'Falling In Love Is A Suicide Mission'

Our Kypton Son began as one person's vision, before expanding to welcome other voices.

Still driven by Chris McConaghy, second album 'Fleas & Diamonds' is a lush, refined return from a songwriter driven by personal causes.

The video for new song 'Falling In Love Is A Suicide Mission' airs through Clash, adding a visual dynamic to Our Kypton Son's poetic music.

There's a certain flair to the visuals, as well, lending a poignant air to the crushing weight of Chris McConaghy's lyrical word-play.

A taut, elegiac affair, it's worth diving into. Tune in below.

