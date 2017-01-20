Premiere: Oscar Jerome - 'Subdued'

South London's Oscar Jerome makes music that can stretch.

Growing up he would absorb everything from UKG to hip-hop, and on into jazz, a wide-ranging aesthetic imagination that soaked up everything in its path.

As a result, his own music is virtually impossible to peg. New single 'Subdued' follows on the back of a string of sold out live shows, and it's a dexterous, lucid return.

Rhythmically flexible while lyrically on point, Oscar Jermone fuses the cerebral to the physical with effortless flair.

The visuals are a match for the music's innate creativity, too, with Oscar pairing up with a cutting edge team for the shoot.

He says: “Myself, director Dashti Jahfar, and artist Gaurab Thakali went out there over a weekend - we drove and walked for miles and miles, camped over-night on location. The strange look the extreme colours give went well with the message of the song. This faceless character represents a lot of things, but in the simplest sense they personify the misguided, arrogant and ultimately insignificant western human, running themselves into their own destruction.”

An engrossing, at times unsettling, piece, you can check out 'Subdued' below.

Oscar Jerome's 'Subdued' EP is set to be released on January 26th.

Catch Oscar Jerome at the following shows:

November

27 Brighton The Old Market (w/ Songhoy Blues)

28 Leeds Church (w/ Songhoy Blues)

29 Manchester Academy 2 (w/ Songhoy Blues)

December

1 Bristol Anson Room (w/ Songhoy Blues)

3 Glasgow Oran Mor (w/ Songhoy Blues)

Photo Credit: Alex Kurunis

