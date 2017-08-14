Premiere: Only Sun - 'Best Laid Plans'

Only Fun have spent summer bringing their music closer to fans, playing a series of wonderfully energetic shows.

But with summer drawing to a close, the High Wycombe newcomers clearly don't want that energy to fade.

So they're heading back into the studio, with new single 'Best Laid Plans' out on digital shelves right now.

According to guitarist, Ed Miguens: “‘Best Laid Plans’ is about taking a break from the day to day to not be overwhelmed by life. It’s about the importance of taking a step back in to be able to continue moving forward and not to be weighed down by adversity. It’s about being able to ‘carry on’. It’s like the feeling of running up the down escalator (so much more fun when you were young).”

Charming, breezy, and wittily uplifting indie pop, 'Best Laid Plans' is the sound of summer's final curtain drawing down, but the party continuing regardless.

Tune in now.

Catch Only Sun at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on September 8th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.