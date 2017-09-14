Premiere: Only Shadows - 'Fight Milk'

Only Shadows placed their first track online just over 12 months ago, unsure of what to expect.

Fast forward and the Nuneaton group have exceeded their most lofty ambitions, supporting their heroes and notching up more than 400,000 Spotify plays.

Locked away with producer Bruce Rintoul, the band have been gradually forging new material, songs that will take them in new directions.

'Fight Milk' leads the way. It's a feisty return, but Only Shadows sprinkle some pop sugar on top to match the bitter with the sweet.

The video finds the band performing in an abandoned warehouse, a stylised clip that shows that inherent chemistry.

Tune in now.

