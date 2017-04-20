Premiere: Olden Yolk - 'Cut To The Quick'

Olden Yolk hinges on the friendship between Shane Butler (of Quilt) and Caity Shaffer, two New York based musicians with a shared fascination with off centre sounds.

Fusing motorik rhythms with clattering synths, elements of acid folk, and even the odd dash of indie pop, theirs is a heady yet strange brew.

Olden Yolk will release their self-titled debut album later this month, working alongside the ever on-point team at Trouble In Mind.

New song 'Cut To The Quick' is a fascinating cross-section of bizarre sounds, essentially slapping together a Bert Jansch guitar line, a Flying Nun bass line, some off piste synths and urgent, Neu! type rhythms.

A remarkably succinct indie pop gem, it comes equipped with a neat video shot in the twin creative titans of New York and Austin, Texas... They explain:

"'Cut To The Quick' is about reclaiming oneself when the pressures of the outside world seem to close in around you. The video was largely shot in NYC and Austin, TX; two places that have been homes to us at one time or another. It plays with abstraction, memory, and the simple acts we go through on a daily basis to construct some semblance of identity."

"The bridge of the song references an experience had at the Stonewall Monument in NYC shortly after the heinous shootings that took place at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL in 2016. Stonewall is an historical landmark at the site of the 1969 riots during which the gay liberation movement made headway in the fight for equal rights."

"At this time in 2016, it became a sort of temple to voice solidarity, mourn, and gather strength to move forward. Being there at that time and seeing so much strength and love expressed openly was an incredibly deep experience. The heart of the song lies in trusting oneself and finding the strength to move forward amidst the vagaries of life."

Tune in now.

'Olden Yolk' will be released on February 23rd (order LINK ). Catch the band at the following shows:

March

26 Bristol Hy-Brasil

27 Margate Tom Thumb Theatre

29 London Cafe Oto w/ Tony, Caro, & John

