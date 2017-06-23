Premiere: Okay Champ - 'The Party's Over (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road)'

Okay Champ feature members of EAT FAST, and are part of the North East's fantastically creative DIY scene.

Still largely a rehearsal room experience, the band's live shows to date have underlined their sheer individuality; smeared, surreal post-punk with a woozy, slightly unsettling feel.

Debut single 'The Party's Over (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road)' is incoming, a piece of barbed guitar mania that recalls everyone from early Wire to future of the left.

"The Party's Over (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road) is basically a giant strop about mortality, and Brexit," says singer John Edgar, "I'd prolapsed a disc in my back and we'd seemingly regressed seventy years overnight. It just poured out. I think it was written in about ten minutes. Then Dave wrote that solo!"

The video featured an un-named brunette, seemingly hired for her 'performance' over the net. It's odd, slightly jarring, and that makes it all the more riveting.

Okay Champ explain: "The video is agonising and funny. Much like the song I suppose. It's an amazing performance. She's brilliant. We love her."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.