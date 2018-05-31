Premiere: Noonday Underground - 'On A Quiet Night'

The kaleidoscopic adventures of Noonday Underground are set to take another twist, with a fresh chapter yet to be written.

The cult project have been through many iterations, a refreshing 21st century update on 60s pop that embraces new technology.

New single 'On A Quiet Night' is a groovy piece of breaks-laden pop, with those funky backbeats underpinning a soulful vocal.

Daisy Martey takes the lead, while the post-Modernist production is the work of regular Noonday Underground boffin Simon Dine.

A delectable return, it's out on July 21st via Hands Full Recordings, and comes equipped with some pleasingly retro visuals.

It's not a 60s feast, however; this is kitchen sink realism from 80s and 90s, VHS home videos twisted into fresh shapes.

Vivid and fondly nostalgic, you can check out 'On A Quiet Night' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.