Premiere: nick nicely x Mr Boars - 'Ghostdreams'

nick nicely is a curious, un-knowable talent.

The composer's work stretches across many different styles, forever flirting with the discourse between pop and the left-field excursions of electronic music.

New album 'Sleep Safari' is incoming, with Tapete Records helping usher nick's latest creative iterations out into the public's arms.

New cut 'Ghostdreams' finds the artist working with the hitherto unheard of Mr Boars.

Drifting through unsettling subconscious expanses, you can check it out now.