Premiere: nick nicely x Mr Boars - 'Ghostdreams'

Taken from new album 'Sleep Safari'...
Robin Murray
Videos
30 · 05 · 2017
Nick Nicely

Robin Murray / / 30 · 05 · 2017
0

nick nicely is a curious, un-knowable talent.

The composer's work stretches across many different styles, forever flirting with the discourse between pop and the left-field excursions of electronic music.

New album 'Sleep Safari' is incoming, with Tapete Records helping usher nick's latest creative iterations out into the public's arms.

New cut 'Ghostdreams' finds the artist working with the hitherto unheard of Mr Boars.

Drifting through unsettling subconscious expanses, you can check it out now.

Buy Clash Magazine

nick nicely
-

Follow Clash: