Premiere: Natalie Reiss - 'Good Intentions'

Sydney-born and East London based songwriter Natalie Reiss knows to be patient.

Her music first creeped online some time back, when she was living and working in her native Australia.

Currently based on the other side of the world, Natalie Reiss released her new single 'Good Intentions' only a few days ago.

An intriguing forward step, her confessional songwriting utilises dark soundscapes and biting, emotive vocals.

Co-produced with Joseph Martin-Kelly, the title track is a stark example of just how powerful this songwriter's work can be.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals, with Regina Lemaire-Costa overseeing the wonderful, monochrome clip.

Tune in now.