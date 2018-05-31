Premiere: Naked Elephant - 'Sun Kissed'

Naked Elephant take their art seriously.

Every element of every release is thought through, from the first note to the last.

And, of course, the videos. New single 'Sun Kissed' is no exception - expertly pieced together pop music, the visuals took the band all the way to Thailand.

Part of an ongoing project, this new clip took the project out to the Elephant Home And Nature in Kanchanaburi.

First, though, a bit about the song from Josh Royse:

“I sat down and really wanted to write a dance song for Naked Elephant, it ended up becoming what is ‘Sun Kissed’, a little bit of the Naked Elephant rock’n’roll DNA with the guitars with the use of strymon pedals to soundscape which was blended with house music. There was a moment where we were finally OK with not having to write these deep esoteric masterpieces in order to feel amazing about our music, we can write something that people simply want to dance to in the sunshine.”

The video was an opportunity to work with actual elephants, at the area's specially built sanctuary.

He continues: “We have a multi-layer approach to helping these creatures, first was filming with them and getting people excited about these beautiful majestic creatures. Also, to bring awareness to the village and tying in our merch that we sell which is of our mascot ‘Russell’ as necklaces and small toys.”

“A percentage of the money earned goes towards this village which contributes to help the elephant’s food, medical care and to expand the village lands. That was really what made this video special, because I was able to turn a music video budget essentially into a charitable investment, into something that we believe in.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.