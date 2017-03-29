Premiere: MY - 'Skeletons'

Swedish pop newcomer MY has a quite intense musical vision.

New EP 'Kids In The Woods' is laden with sublime hooks, shot through with moments of real poignancy.

The third single from the EP is titled 'Skeletons', and it fused day-glo production with lyrics that speak frankly about mistakes and regrets.

MY explains: "'Skeletons' is a song about having trouble moving on from previous mistakes, collecting skeletons in the heart (rather than in the closet) and how they can come back to haunt you later on in life. I think we all carry them, and that we need to be able to accept forgiveness and forgive ourselves to be able move on. 'I’m the monster - for telling myself I want you. When I’m the one who’s got all of those skeletons in my heart…'"

"It was like it always is, had a great session and loads of fun with the boys in the studio (Johannes Andersson, Bhav aka Knightstarr), and a very catchy pop-tune with quite depressing lyrics came out the other end. Just typically me…"

The lyric video builds on this, using subtle effects to pick out key aspects of MY's songwriting. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.