Mr Benn is a system journeyman.

The producer has completed a flurry of remixes of late, working with material ranging from the likes of Aswad to Edwyn Collins.

New single 'Feels Right' finds Mr Benn firing up his bass synapses, with the throbbing low-end underpinning the summer vibes.

Fellow Bristolians Lorna King and Gardna lend vocals, with the production veering from subtle jungle influences to dubbed out bliss.

Tune in now.