Premiere: Mr Ben And The Bens - 'My Museum'

Mr Ben And The Bens simply cannot stop making music.

They could try, of course, but why would they want to? The band's whimsical lo-fi pop music has a folk character, occupying a world that is both familiar and slightly strange.

New single 'My Museum' is incoming on Bingo Records, and it finds the 6Music favourites delivering another tightly-wrought earworm.

From the sighing melody to those gently brushed chords there's a gentleness to the songwriting that is matched only by the wry observational lyrics.

Mr Ben himself tells Clash: “I’m not a great musician technically speaking. I play the guitar upside down and the keyboard with two fingers! But I guess being naive means you can write a different kind of music and approach it from an original perspective.”

We've got first dibs on the video - tune in now.

