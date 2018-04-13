Premiere: Mozaics - 'Before We Grow Old'

Mozaics have already opened for the likes of Sundara Karma and Two Door Cinema Club, seizing their ambition from the start.

Artful pop music with some indie grit, the four-piece leaped into the fray with impeccable debut single 'Do This With Me'.

New release 'Before We Grow Old' finds Mozaics surging in a fresh direction, a stylish pop return with a vein of wistful melancholy.

Infectious yet with a sting in the tail, the single's video could take place in an art gallery, all subtle lighting and superb curation.

Mozaics are shown performing, but this is intercut with silhouettes of dancers expressing themselves to the music.

An unexpected return, it marks this rising band out from the chasing pack.

Tune in now.

