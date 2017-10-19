Premiere: Moviestar - 'Chosen Ones'

Moviestar aren't like other bands.

For one thing, they claim to have formed in the future. On an alien planet. A planet named Fenris, in fact.

Supreme art-pop that is unafraid to deviate from the norm, the trio seem to lash each song with as much colour as they can lay their hands on.

New single 'Chosen Ones' was released during the fading embers of 2017, so it's only right that the band kick off the New Year with some visuals.

Typically outlandish, the sense of garishness that dominates 'Chosen Ones' is reflected in this stellar video, a dazzling, disorienting piece of work.

Tune in now.

