Premiere: Monumental Men - 'Enemy'

Collaboration, that's the thing.

Swiss project Monumental Men thrives on it, criss-crossing elements of club culture and electronic composition to craft something a bit special.

Vocalist Patrick Bishop recently joined the fold, adding an extra dimension to their brooding yet beautiful sound.

Digital arrangements matched to the beautifully humane, Monumental Men preview their next step with new single 'Enemy'.

All tension and release, the monochrome production provides a solid base for Patrick's colour-soaked vocal.

They explain: "Frustration is a beautiful thing. We‘d do everything to avoid it - and become better at what we do because of it. That’s the story of 'Enemy': gathering the strength to tackle our demons until the reason for our tears becomes a cause for a celebratory group-hug."

We're able to give you first play of their new video - tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.