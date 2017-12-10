Premiere: Misty Coast - 'Strange Girl'

Misty Coast began as a few friends staying up late, drinking red wine and making music.

There was no masterplan, no real intent to do anything; it was simply more about taking the pressure off, having fun. Gradually, though, the music became too good to ignore.

Misty Coast became a cult proposition in their native Norway, dreamy shoegaze with overtones of dissonance.

New track 'Strange Girl' was prompted by a Bergen taxi ride, but has gone on to become something much more.

Linn Frøkedal (vocals, bass): "'Strange Girl' was initially inspired by a beat we heard in the car of a Turkish taxi driver in Bergen. The whole song is based around a very distorted bass line on top of this simple beat. The lyrics describe a feeling of alienation, and ways to deal with it. Sometimes you can lose the clear vision of what’s real and what’s fake in this world."

Hildegunn Wærness steps in to direct the visuals, a sensual counterpoint to the band's music. He explains:

"When I first heard 'Strange Girl', I immediately got an image of some sexy, high heels. I remembered a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show; when Frank-N-Furter comes down in an elevator, and the first we see, is his high, tranny shoes, stomping the beat hard against the floor."

"I was seven years old when I saw the movie, and this particular image produced a strange, uncanny feeling, but it was somehow sexy in a dangerous way. I wanted to project that into the video, with a dash of humour and romance. When things are strange, we need a little love."

