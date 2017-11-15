Premiere: Misty Coast - 'Dinosaur'

Bergen duo Misty Coast have their sights set on the UK.

The band released their shoegaze-dappled, noise rock full length earlier this year, pairing up with always-reliable house of fuzz Club AC30 for the project.

Out now, the album was packed with noise pop thrills, with stand out cut 'Dinosaur' now receiving the full visual treatment.

Prompted by a chaotic night out in their native Bergen, it's a hilarious video packed with solid dance moves. Linn Frøkedal explains:

"I walked into an after party in one of my favourite bars in Bergen. The atmosphere was surreal. They were playing some cheesy track by AC/DC (I think it was 'Thunderstruck') on the highest volume possible, and people were dancing on tables and chairs."

"On the stage this girl, Irene, was totally killing it with her air guitar moves. She had all the attention in the room, and I just had to film her cause she looked like a star! The music video for 'Dinosaur' is based solely on this impulsive five minutes long one-shot film from this after party."

Tune in now.

Catch Misty Coast at the following shows:

November

17 Lees The Library

18 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

19 Newcastle The Cluny

20 Manchester Gullivers

21 Bristol Exchange

22 Oxford The Bullingdon

23 Nottingham The Bodega

24 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

25 London The Borderline

