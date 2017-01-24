Premiere: Mildlife - 'The Magnificent Moon'

Mildlife were drawn together not by a shared musical vision, but a shared approach.

In terms of their influences, the Australian group remain as open as they can possibly be, an breathlessly ambitious fusion of house music, psychedelia, disco, soul, and more.

Part of a fresh ripple of energy in the Australian underground, the Melbourne four-piece are set to release debut album 'Phase' on February 23rd.

New single 'The Magnificent Moon' is a fantastic opening offering, with that undulating, oscillating beat offering support to musical that feels in a perpetual state of evolution.

Laced with beautiful colour, Mildlife's music is perfect for the visual treatment - so, without further ado, check out the video for 'The Magnificent Moon' below.

Tune in now.

