Premiere: Men Of North Country - 'Lost Tobacco Road'

Tel Aviv has a small but incredibly intense soul scene.

A mixture of DJs, crate-diggers, dancers, and musicians, it provides a breeding ground for new ideas emerging from the classic sounds of soul.

Men Of North Country met at one of these club nights, and quickly fused into a potent horn-laden live sensation.

New album 'This City' is out now, a blazing return that matches their live energy to a crisp studio feel.

Taken from the LP, new single 'Lost Tobacco Road' has a slight Bond feel, adding a personal twist to that 60s Mod soul sound.

Clash has first dibs on the video - tune in below.

Catch Men Of North Country at the following shows:

August

25 London Blues Kitchen, Shoreditch

26 Brighton Volks