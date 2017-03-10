Premiere: Martyn Heyne - 'Carry'

Martyn Heyne studied at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, a classically trained musician steeped in both theory and execution.
Later moving to Berlin, the composer's lust for new ideas crossed over into club culture, and the ever-evolving field of electronic music.
Balancing both aspects of his imagination, Martyn Heyne released the highly creative mini-album 'Shady & Light' last year.
Largely shunning both samples and digital instruments, new album 'Electric Intervals' drops on November 17th and it's a fascinating document.
A composer of real depths, Martyn Heyne's philosophy even applies to the listener. He explains: "I encourage an active mode of listening that deciphers and makes connections; it can be so much more rewarding."
Berlin based design studio FELD have constructed visuals for album standout 'Carry', and it's a beautifully fascinating collaboration.
Tune in now.
Martyn Heyne has confirmed the following shows:
December
4 London The Islington
10 Berlin Berghain Kantine
