Premiere: Martyn Heyne - 'Carry'

Martyn Heyne studied at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, a classically trained musician steeped in both theory and execution.

Later moving to Berlin, the composer's lust for new ideas crossed over into club culture, and the ever-evolving field of electronic music.

Balancing both aspects of his imagination, Martyn Heyne released the highly creative mini-album 'Shady & Light' last year.

Largely shunning both samples and digital instruments, new album 'Electric Intervals' drops on November 17th and it's a fascinating document.

A composer of real depths, Martyn Heyne's philosophy even applies to the listener. He explains: "I encourage an active mode of listening that deciphers and makes connections; it can be so much more rewarding."

Berlin based design studio FELD have constructed visuals for album standout 'Carry', and it's a beautifully fascinating collaboration.

Martyn Heyne has confirmed the following shows:

December

4 London The Islington

10 Berlin Berghain Kantine

