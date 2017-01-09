Premiere: Marry Waterson x David A. Jaycock - 'Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love'

Marry Waterson just discovered that sometimes you have to go backwards in order to go forwards.

After all, the English artist recently helped remaster the legendary folk noir opus 'Bright Phoebus', crafted by her forebears Lal and Mike Waterson.

Now she's once more collaborating with David A. Jaycock, with new album 'Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love' arriving shortly.

Production comes from Portishead's Adrian Utley, and it's a bold, stark return, one infused with an incredibly rich sense of atmosphere.

Out on September 29th, Clash is able to premiere the video for the title track and it's every bit as striking as the music.

An engrossing glimpse into another - haunted - England, you can check it out below.

