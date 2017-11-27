Premiere: MarieMarie - 'A Beautiful Life'

There has always been a contradiction at the heart of MarieMarie's music.

Fragile when she should be strong, strong when she should show weakness, the emotional complexities that mark her work are precisely what makes her output so tempting.

Debut album 'O' arrives this spring, and it's a cross-section of moods, colours, hues, and atmospheres, all pulled together as one.

New song 'A Beautiful Life' emerges from a dark point in her life, yet musically it soars ever-upwards. She explains:

"I've been in a quite destructive still very addictive relationship while working on my new album 'O'. The song 'a beautiful life' was written in a moment of hopelessness. I realised then that we have to separate, since the only sign of love left between us was hate. Nevertheless the song turned out to have lots of warmth and beauty, and is one of my favourites of the new album."

Tune in now.

'O' will be released on March 18th.

