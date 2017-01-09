Premiere: Marc Almond - 'How Can I Be Sure'

Marc Almond is an instantly recognisable voice.

From his work with Soft Cell through to his lengthy solo run, the vocalist has transformed himself into a true legend of British pop.

So it's only natural, then, that he explore the bedrock of youth culture, with Marc Almond's new album turning his gaze towards those glorious 60s cuts.

'Shadows And Reflections' focusses on torch songs and baroque pop, taking its name from an exquisite single by Mod gods The Action.

It's a real feast, with Marc Almond merrily flicking through the record racks to focus on huge hits and neglected gems alike.

Clash is able to premiere the visuals for 'How Can I Be Sure', a cut by The Rascals that was also made famous by David Cassidy.

Rendered in his own unique style, it's a classy yet somewhat paranoid performance that gets under the skin.

Tune in now.

Catch Marc Almond at the following shows:

October

3 London Royal Festival Hall

5 Guildford G Live

9 Scunthorpe Bath Hall

10 Leeds Town Hall

12 Portsmouth Guildhall

14 Ipswich Regent Theatre

15 Oxford New Theatre

17 Birmingham Symphony Hall

19 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20 Bristol Colston Hall

21 Cambridge Corn Exchange

23 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26 Poole Lighthouse

30 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

31 Nottingham Concert Hall

November

3 Bridlington Spa

4 Newcastle Tyne Theatre

5 Edinburgh Usher Hall

For tickets to the latest Marc Almond shows click HERE.

