Premiere: Manik MC - 'Blue Afternoons'

If these are poisonous times we're living in, Manik MC has found a temporary escape.

The 22-year-old Londoner is quietly gathering friends in high places, attracting lovers of poetry and hip-hop, with his deft lyricism, intricate wordplay and honest wisdom beyond his years. 'Blue Afternoons' is the next video to come from his debut EP, 'Midnight Express', which includes collaborations with UK heavyweights Jehst, Loyle Carner and Rebel Kleff.

“The track is a portrait of growing up in London,” Manik tells Clash. Featuring his longtime friend Natty Wylah, Manik explains that ‘Blue Afternoons’ is a return to more care-free times; a reminder that life doesn’t always have to seem so complicated. “I can be quite nostalgic, and you can hear that in the beats I choose. ['Blue Afternoons'] is a reflection on the times that shaped where I am now, as an artist and an individual.”

With testing times ahead, nostalgia often presents itself as a remedy. Watch ‘Blue Afternoons’ below.

