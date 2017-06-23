Premiere: Malca - 'Shalom'

Malca has deep roots in Morocco, and an intense bond with the country's labyrinthine arrangement of cultures.

Nurturing Arab-Muslim, Amazigh and Jewish communities for centuries, this mixture has helped forge something dramatically sensual.

The rising producer aims to echo this in his music, a heady brew that mixes all manner of cultural icons.

Striking new release 'Shalom' matches bulging electronics to his piercing vocal, a nuanced exploration of peace and passion, prayer and exhortation.

The video was shot in the city of Essaouira, where these traditional communities are fusing into some extremely modern shapes.

An entrancing document in its own right, you can check out the video for 'Shalom' below.

