Premiere: Makk Mikkael - 'Jungle'

Makk Mikkael is ready to pounce.

A huge talent, her future-facing R&B sound seems to blossom with each new song.

New single 'Jungle' is a dense web of electronic production, with Makk's crystalline vocal running straight through the middle.

Canadian producer Chase Ellestad worked with her in the studio, finding the right beat, the right context for her songwriting.

She explains: "'Jungle' represents a build up of angst and emotion that I try and vocally display throughout the track. I was around a person that drained if not stole my energy and made me question my decisions while at the same time I felt like I was unable to separate from them."

"It was a dark time in my life and by writing I was able to express how I was feeling and paint a picture not only for me but hopefully for my listeners as well."

The video is another typically stylish offering, an emphatic portrayal of a talent striking out. Tune in now.

