Premiere: MAKEMAKE - 'I'm The Form In The Way'

MAKEMAKE is the latest iteration of Brendan Williams.

The Manchester based producer sits close to the beating heart of the city's music scene, with credits including GoGo Penguin, Dutch Uncles, Kiran Leonard.

New single 'I'm The Form In The Way' features Everything Everything’s Michael Spearman on drums, Robin Richards of Dutch Uncles on bass, and long term collaborator Amalie Briden on vocals, and it's a dizzying piece of art-pop in its own right, laced with potent melody and no small degree of idiosyncrasy.

Brendan explains: "I’ve been making this record between the cracks whilst producing other bands over the last few years. The people I was recording began to influence my own music as we shared ideas, so I guess it was natural that some of them would become collaborators. The individual tracks started out purely as an escape, I wasn’t making them for anyone apart from me. There’s been no constraints really, I’ve not had to think about budgets or deadlines."

Jimmy Welch directs the visuals, a heady brew that flits between ominous, imposing Soviet-esque architecture and notions of personal freedom.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.