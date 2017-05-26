Premiere: M1LDL1FE - 'Distraction'

Singapore four-piece M1LDL1FE have an innate sense of ambition.

Finely honed pop songs with an indie-dance bent, the group are set to release new EP 'Distraction' on July 28th (order LINK ).

Clash is able to premiere title cut 'Distraction', a fizzing, crackling pop song with a bittersweet tale in the lyrics.

Frontman Paddy Ong details the track: "It's a song about coming to terms with the various things in life that are 'distractions'. Your work is a distraction from your side hustle or life outside the office. Sometimes - even though it feels wrong to admit it - you feel like time with your family or loved ones are distractions too. It's a song for those times when you feel, 'I don't have time for this right now', but it's your lover's birthday dinner and you feel terrible for having those thoughts."

Clash is able to premiere the video - a punchy, eye-catching affair, you can tune in below.