Premiere: Lxandra - 'Dig Deep'

Lxandra grew up in somewhat unusual circumstances.

The explosive pop newcomer was raised on Suomenlinna, an actual sea fortress built across six islands close to Helsinki.

Accessible only by boat, it left her slightly alienated from the mainstream - a dreamy, creative child, but one literally and metaphorically in her own world.

These experiences have left their mark on her music. Dramatic, sweeping pop, her vivid approach is laced with curiosities and idiosyncrasies, exposing a truly individual direction.

New single 'Dig Deep' is a stirring return, rooted in that powerful, mellifluous vocal and a stirring, inspired arrangement.

Definitely an artist to watch in 2018, you can check out the full video for Lxandra's 'Dig Deep' below.

