Premiere: Luke Haines - 'Everybody's Coming Together For The Summer'

At some point in the 1940s - or so Luke Haines tells it - this country needed a secret weapon.

The Second World War raged, and the government entreated scientists to build something to bind Europe together.

Constructing a top secret form of glue, the lorry transporting the substance was sabotaged, spilling the substance outside London's environs and mutated its surroundings.

The area of Glue Town was born: containing randy two inch tall residents, who steal glue from local newsagents at night.

That's the story, anyway. To coin a pun, it's a tall tale, one that might just stick, especially when fans listen to Luke Haines' new album 'I Sometimes Dream Of Glue'.

Acerbic pop available shortly on Cherry Red, it's led by cute new baroque pop hymn 'Everybody's Coming Together For The Summer'.

Matching delightfully English harpischord and recorder to a scorching guitar solo, it's prime Luke Haines, driven by a desire to disrupt.

The visuals are built from felt, and recall those old CBBC episodes you'd watch when off ill from school. Innocence meets menace, you can tune in below...

'I Sometimes Dream Of Glue' will be released on May 11th.

