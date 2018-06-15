Premiere: Lucy Lu - 'Promise I Broke'

Luke Bower makes music happen.

Forever working, forever inspired, the London born producer, musician, songwriter, and arranger throws himself into each and every project with a rare degree of abandon.

Working alongside South London's inspired underground jazz scene, Luke Bower has started to find renewed focus for his own solo work under the Lucy Lu moniker.

New single 'Promise I Broke' is a drifting piece of twilight soul, a smoky vocal set against a jazz-tinged arrangement.

Prompted by a period when Luke thought he was going to leave London, it's a song about regret, longing, and ultimately acceptance.

Tune in now.

'Lucy Lu Volume 1' EP is out now.

