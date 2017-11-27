Premiere: Lucie Barât - 'Take Me Away'

Lucie Barât released her debut single earlier this year, a potent first offering that kickstarted a memorable summer.

Playing live shows across the country, the rising songwriter went on the road with The Libertines, exposed to their ecstatic crowds.

It's clear that she wants that reaction to her own work. New single 'Take Me Away' is a pointed, potent return, taking inspiration from the haze of the morning after.

Lyrically dexterous and musically playful, 'Take Me Away' is an urgent, passionate plea, balancing huge potential with her current momentum.

The video features actress Fiona O’Shaughnessy of the British drama series Utopia, and it's a gripping watch - tune in below.

