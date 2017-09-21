Premiere: Low Island - 'The Whole World Tucked Away'

Low Island are building their own world.

Resolutely pop but devoutly experimental, each passing release finds the Oxford group broadening their voice.

It's a delicious concoction, with the skittering electronics infused with glorious melody, a sun-kissed feel that never quite fades.

New EP 'This Other Life' is out now, the band's third to date and it's packed with ideas, wit, verve, and invention.

'The Whole World Tucked Away' is already a stand out, the jauntily infectious rhythm rubbing up alongside tropical synths.

The dazzling visuals were crafted in collaboration with director Kit Monteith, and it focusses on the inner world of a young girl. The band explain...

"The song was written for someone alone in their room; it's about growing up with social media and the stigmatisation of loneliness. We always wanted the video to reflect this, with someone having a crazy solo bedroom party. We were really lucky to get to collaborate with director Kit Monteith, who’s made so many fantastic music videos."

"We worked with choreographer Sara Green (a long-time collaborator) and production designer Auriol Williamson, who really brought the character’s world to life. There was a pretty big crew of us stuck in that tiny room for about twelve hours shooting, and we were all basically melting because the thermostat was broken. This was maybe the weirdest shoot we’d done so far; shacking up in a bedroom for about three days, armed with smoke machines, confetti canons, disco balls, trampolines and strobes!"

Tune in now.

Catch Low Island at London's Scala venue on April 26th.

