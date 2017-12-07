Premiere: Long-Distance - 'Be A Man'

Scottish four-piece Long-Distance know that problems should be tackled head on.

Every song they release seems to confront their emotions, beautifully sculpted vignettes with a cinematic sheen.

Lauded for their powerful live show, new single 'Be A Man' finds Long-Distance coping with grief.

Lead singer Scott Gibbins explains: “It is about dealing with grief and trying to fill those shoes as a family unit. It is also a thank you to my mother, for helping me learn how to support her now her husband is gone.”

The video is simple but stark, shot against blinding colour and emphasising Scott's dramatic posture.

Tune in now.

Long-Distance will play Glasgow's Broadcast on April 14th.

