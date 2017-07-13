Premiere: Little Barrie - 'Produkt'

Little Barrie went into the studio last year, essentially just to see if anything would come of it.

Hitting 'record' on the tape machine and cutting loose, the band's laid down two molten, riotous pieces of heavy duty psych rock.

Duly inspired, Little Barrie surged ahead, swapping fresh ideas and charging headlong into the lysergic night.

New album 'Death Express' is out now, with the band set to kick off a lengthy UK tour tomorrow night (September 12th).

Recent single 'Produkt' is a fine starting point, with the blistering, intense feel of the music matched to some concise, heady songwriting.

The dirty, damaged visuals perfectly counter-balance the music, and you can check the video out now on Clash.

Catch Little Barrie at the following shows:

September

12 Cambridge Portland Arms

13 Newcastle Think Tank

14 Glasgow The Attic Bar

16 Suffolk Trip Out festival

19 Manchester Deaf Institute

20 Leeds Brudenell

21 Liverpool Studio 2

22 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

23 Hull Adelphi

26 Bristol Exchange

27 London Scala

28 Nottingham Bodega

29 Ramsgate Music Hall

30 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

For tickets to the latest Little Barrie shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.