Premiere: Little Barrie - 'Produkt'

Little Barrie went into the studio last year, essentially just to see if anything would come of it.
Hitting 'record' on the tape machine and cutting loose, the band's laid down two molten, riotous pieces of heavy duty psych rock.
Duly inspired, Little Barrie surged ahead, swapping fresh ideas and charging headlong into the lysergic night.
New album 'Death Express' is out now, with the band set to kick off a lengthy UK tour tomorrow night (September 12th).
Recent single 'Produkt' is a fine starting point, with the blistering, intense feel of the music matched to some concise, heady songwriting.
The dirty, damaged visuals perfectly counter-balance the music, and you can check the video out now on Clash.
Catch Little Barrie at the following shows:
September
12 Cambridge Portland Arms
13 Newcastle Think Tank
14 Glasgow The Attic Bar
16 Suffolk Trip Out festival
19 Manchester Deaf Institute
20 Leeds Brudenell
21 Liverpool Studio 2
22 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
23 Hull Adelphi
26 Bristol Exchange
27 London Scala
28 Nottingham Bodega
29 Ramsgate Music Hall
30 Birmingham Actress & Bishop
For tickets to the latest Little Barrie shows click HERE.
