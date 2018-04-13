Premiere: Leo Luchini - 'NoMore' (ft. Countess Malaise)

Leo Luchini made an extraordinary impact with his debut single.

'iCHiBAN' was a club burner, establishing the producer as a potent, stunningly original voice in a field dominated by artists looking over their shoulder.

Blessed with innate confidence, Leo Luchini - previously based in Berlin, now settled in Peckham - is gearing up to release a full EP.

That is, of course, before he squeeze out new blaster 'NoMore' a stellar collaboration alongside outrageous Icelandic-Philipino talent Countess Malaise.

Combining in fine style, the crisp production utilises a hip-hop influence, while the lucid electronics tumble forth in electronic fashion.

Countess Malaise adds her impeccable vocals, while the explosive video was handled by acclaimed French photographer/film director Jean Yves Lemoigne and produced by Wanda Paris.

Tune in below.

Leo Luchini will release new EP 'Tears Behind My Shades' on April 26th, and will play London's Ace Hotel the same night - all proceeds go to charity CALM, and joining him will be Countess Malaise, Lord Pusswhip, Onoe Capone and Drae Da Skimask.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.