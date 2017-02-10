Premiere: Lauran Hibberd - 'Fun Like This'

Lauran Hibberd went to a house party recently and hated every minute of it.

Maybe that precocious teenage self has finally grown up, or maybe the atmosphere that we're expected to conform to is pretty toxic.

Regardless of the intentions the party left an impact, with Lauran left to ponder on her unwanted role as an outsider, a non-conformist.

'Fun Like This' emerged from this introspection, a striking ode to those left on the sidelines, a call to cherish what makes you different.

She explains: “I feel like there is something really raw about it - particularly production wise. I feel like there’s a new found drive and confidence in it. The song for me definitely reflects on being a bit of an outsider, and traditionally not enjoying the other things twenty-year-olds do (whatever that may be). I kind of find a happier place in it also, I think we all often try to fit in with whoever is around us at the time and for me this track is just a big fat “NO THANKS” to that.”

We're able to share the video before anyone else - tune in below.

