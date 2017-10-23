Premiere: L.A. VanGogh - 'When I Get Rich'

PVTSTCK producer/vocalist L.A. VanGogh grew up in Chicago, a city with a rich hip-hop heritage.

New project 'Everything Is Subjective' is incoming, and it moves from external fixation to internal examination.

“I’m trying to continue the conversation around mental health in black and brown communities,” says L.A.. “I’m letting myself and the audience know that we are not alone in our vulnerability to our feelings.”

Clash is able to premiere 'When I Get Rich', and the dank production matches low-slung hip-hop beats to lush, flouro-soaked textures.

L.A. VanGogh rhymes on top, a committed vocalist who is continually looking to go that little bit deeper.

Tune in now.

