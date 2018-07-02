Premiere: La Féline - 'Comité Rouge'

La Féline is pop, but not pop.

Sure, each song has its fair share of earworm melody, a contagious, succinct edge that is definitively 'pop', but equally...

Progged out synth shapes with a psychedelic edge, La Féline has built her own universe, one that sits in the same intergalactic regions as Jane Weaver, say.

New album 'Triomphe' is out now, with La Féline set to play London's Birthdays venue on April 4th.

Ahead of this we're able to share a new live video, featuring the French artist breezing through 'Comité Rouge'.

Imaginative and oh-so-stylish, it was directed by Agnes Gayraud, who comments...

It was shot and recorded live during a very cold day in the chapel of the Performing Arts Forum (PAF) in Saint-Erme Outre et Ramecourt (a small village in Picardie, North of France). The whole album Triomphe was actually recorded there: we built a studio in one of its (a bit haunted and very inspiring) rooms called "the peacock room" because the peacocks use to stand at its windows — still difficult to say If they enjoy or reprove the music!

The Performing Arts Forum is a place where a lot of artists, from diverse disciplines (dancers, performers, musicians, writers), come and go. You can observe there many living committees, forming and vanishing, people discussing political issues, trying to express them, etc. The song is more about leftists groupuscules, but in a way I felt I could sing it there too, in the deserted chapel, not to make it more religious but because the place is intense, beautiful.

The video features the full stage band, with Yoann Durant at the saxophone, who plays on the record too (I precisely met him at PAF three years ago).

Tune in now.

