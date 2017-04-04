Premiere: KYOTI - 'Avalon'

The three musicians who fuel KYOTI found one another in Newcastle, before journeying to London in an attempt to pursue their dreams.

Each song from the group feels sharply defined, a series of aesthetic decisions that takes them further and further away from their influences.

Art-pop that sets its own boundaries, KYOTI are now ready to share new single 'Avalon' and it's a real jewel.

They explain: "'Avalon' came to mind as we walked along the crumbling cliffs of the southern coast. This island is constantly changing, but over the last year or so these changes have become unbearable. Some long for a non-existent past, some want an unattainable future - weʼre just focussing on the present."

Clash is able to share the full video for 'Avalon', and it presents a group who want to embrace every creative outlet available to them.

Directed by LT and Ollie Ford, you can check it out below.

