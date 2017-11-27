Premiere: KONE - 'For John Heartfield'

KONE are a three-piece from the Oxford area, a group whose sound and approach is quietly distinct.
Off kilter guitar pop with a post-punk feel, their curiously left field approach is matched to nagging melodic sense.
Finely developed pop songwriting, KONE's work has begun to gain wider attention, with a flurry of releases sparking interest across the land.
With the year drawing to a close the band are ready to announce a new gig, and a new song.
Set to support SHOPPING in Oxford on February 8th - details HERE - KONE are ready to share new release 'For John Heartfield'.
The nagging, insistent riff is more percussive than melodic, a sharp-edged introduction that allows the vocals to skip across one another.
We've nabbed the visuals, and you can check it out now.
