Premiere: Koda - 'White Dove'

Koda had already led a remarkable life by the time he was a teenager.

An army brat, he lived in three different countries before the age of 15, eventually settling in South Carolina.

Growing up in a strictly religious household, his father suffered a sudden heart attack, which shattered his faith.

Suddenly transposed into a freethinking community that eulogised creativity, Koda flourished, absorbing everything from visual arts to music.

Choosing the name Koda to reflect his interest in photography, the producer's music matches dense, near ambient electronics to folk-driven vocals.

Fragrantly emotional, new single 'White Dove' is a superb, at times extremely intense, return, one that finds the producer channelling fresh influences.

He explains...

"'White Dove' was my first song that flowed directly from anger. It was this confluence of my angst toward the recent election - the bitter spitefulness from the bully right who I had so much experience with growing up in South Carolina - and this restrictive regime I was trapped under in my personal life. before I titled and finished the song it was a bare-bones beat with me sort of freestyling over it - literally titled 'diss track' on my desktop. it's the most cathartic song and direct song for me, about how some people can't help but take, take, take from you'..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.