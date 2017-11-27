Premiere: KING - 'Poetry'

KING was always a quick learner.

Starting dance lessons at 11 years old she began performing in the streets, gaining a big enough profile in her native Copenhagen to become a teacher by the age of 15.

So when she started to make her own music, KING's precocious talent almost immediately rose to the surface.

Lush, intricate, layered pop music, the Danish newcomer's textured approach matches innate musicality to a brave desire to focus on the personal.

New single 'Poetry' is incoming, and it's a tale of empowerment set to one of KING's most irresistible melodies. She explains:

"'Poetry' is a very special song to me; reflecting over my life and concluding that I'm the only one in charge of the outcome. That’s how I came up with the line 'I'm the poet / you're my poetry'. It also revolves around certain special people in my life who have had a big impact on me, which is why I refer to them as poetry."

Annie Ingrid has stepped in to work on the video, uniting KING's background in dance with some visuals draped in hyper-reality. KING continues:

"Annie was the only one who could take my ideas to the next level. To implement my choreography into my own music videos was a first for me, so that is something very special to me. I've been waiting for the right time and right song to do that and I think this is the perfect song and timing to take that step."

Tune in now.

