Premiere: Kid Créme x Jolyon Petch ft. Sian Evans - 'Boy In The Picture'

Summer is built for big tunes.

The summer months are dominated by huge events, with all manner of festivals and open-air parties bringing together thousands of fans.

It's natural, then, that ambitions are ratcheted up a notch. Kid Créme and Jolyon Petch clearly want to raise their sights a little higher, and recently hooked up in the studio.

'Boy In The Picture' offers lush, uplifting house music, with drum 'n' bass superstar Sian Evans stepping on guest vocals.

Frisky production set against that beautiful vocal melody, it's a textured return that punches that little bit higher.

Tune in now.